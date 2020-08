Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 13/20 gp1300r prop #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location NJ Age 30 Posts 45 13/20 gp1300r prop I have for sale a small hub 155mm 13/20 set back from riva brand new for sale for what I paid for it. It won't fit my 2006 large hub 155mm pump. Will trade for a dynafly if new(ish) prop Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

