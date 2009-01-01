|
650sx hull seal wanted
Hi all
Anyone know where I can get a hull rubber seal for a 650sx 1989 ?
Is there a company that could make it?
Thanks
Re: 650sx hull seal wanted
Drivelines seal? I have good used units, $20 + shipping.
