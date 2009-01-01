Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650sx hull seal wanted #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Sydney, Australia Age 50 Posts 3 650sx hull seal wanted Hi all

Anyone know where I can get a hull rubber seal for a 650sx 1989 ?

Is there a company that could make it?

Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 47 Posts 10,763 Re: 650sx hull seal wanted Drivelines seal? I have good used units, $20 + shipping. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules