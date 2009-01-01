 650sx hull seal wanted
  Today, 12:10 PM
    PK
    650sx hull seal wanted

    Hi all
    Anyone know where I can get a hull rubber seal for a 650sx 1989 ?
    Is there a company that could make it?
    Thanks
  Today, 12:14 PM
    PrickofMisery
    Re: 650sx hull seal wanted

    Drivelines seal? I have good used units, $20 + shipping.
