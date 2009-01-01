Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Max RPM Limited to 7200 on 2017 FXHO #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2009 Location Eureka Age 49 Posts 14 Max RPM Limited to 7200 on 2017 FXHO I have a 2014 FXHO all stock with 200 hours. It runs 7500 RPM all day and is noticeably faster than the 2017 FXHO that has 110 hours on it (all stock as well). My RPM and MPH are pretty accurate on my 2014 but on my 2017 when I'm doing 55 full throttle, at 7200 RPM, my speedometer only reads 25mph. I know that's not even close based upon my GPS.



I am puzzled. They both run and start flawlessly, with the only difference being the noticeable difference between the 2014 and 2017 top speed and RPM limit.



Could it be a instrument cluster issue? Please help. I do not want to take it to the dealer because they will have it for weeks.

