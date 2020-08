Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB flame arrestor for 44mm #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Long Island N.Y. Age 46 Posts 7 WTB flame arrestor for 44mm Looking for an ocean pro or jetinetics flame arrestor for 44mm mikuni.anything old school in good shape #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2006 Location Toledo OH Age 53 Posts 71 Re: WTB flame arrestor for 44mm $55 shipped



