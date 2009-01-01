|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
First ever PWC monument in Lake Havasu!
Hi guys!!!!
Really cool stuff in PWC history going down. 😎🙌🏽 Last week we broke ground on the first ever PWC monument in Lake Havasu City.
We are hoping to have this project completed quick and need the help of the Watercraft community to make it happen. ‼️
To help us make PWC history you can donate to the GoFundMe or grab yourself some fundraiser swag off our website.
100% of the profits go toward building the PWC monument!!
Check out the links below for more info. Anything helps!
👉🏽More info/donations: https://prowatercraftracing.com/lake-havasu-pwc-monument-p
/
👉🏽👉🏽Limited edition fundraiser merch: https://prowatercraftracing.com/produc
/
/pwc-monument-gear/
👉🏽👉🏽👉🏽Official monument page: https://www.facebook.com/PWC-monument-in-Lake-Havasu-City-1313072278842043/
116597999_1596696490507324_908883044815257294_o.jpg
116343376_1596696480507325_286419020469968662_n.jpg
We're the PWC handling specialists!
Check out our line of performance handling products here.
Learn more about our cutting edge Pro Force stand up here.
-
Resident Guru
Re: First ever PWC monument in Lake Havasu!
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: First ever PWC monument in Lake Havasu!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules