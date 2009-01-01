Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: First ever PWC monument in Lake Havasu! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Posts 21 First ever PWC monument in Lake Havasu! Hi guys!!!!





Really cool stuff in PWC history going down. 😎 🙌🏽 Last week we broke ground on the first ever PWC monument in Lake Havasu City.

We are hoping to have this project completed quick  and need the help of the Watercraft community to make it happen. ‼️

To help us make PWC history  you can donate to the GoFundMe or grab yourself some fundraiser swag off our website.

100% of the profits go toward building the PWC monument!!



Check out the links below for more info. Anything helps!





More info/donations: https://prowatercraftracing.com/lake-havasu-pwc-monument-p…/

Limited edition fundraiser merch: https://prowatercraftracing.com/produc…/…/pwc-monument-gear/

👉🏽 👉🏽 👉🏽 Official monument page:



116597999_1596696490507324_908883044815257294_o.jpg

116343376_1596696480507325_286419020469968662_n.jpg Official monument page: https://www.facebook.com/PWC-monument-in-Lake-Havasu-City-1313072278842043/





