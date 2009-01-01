 First ever PWC monument in Lake Havasu!
  Today, 06:38 PM
    Pro Watercraft
    Pro Watercraft is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Pro Watercraft's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Location
    Lake Havasu City, AZ
    Posts
    21

    First ever PWC monument in Lake Havasu!

    Hi guys!!!!


    Really cool stuff in PWC history going down. 😎🙌🏽 Last week we broke ground on the first ever PWC monument in Lake Havasu City.
    We are hoping to have this project completed quick  and need the help of the Watercraft community to make it happen. ‼️
    To help us make PWC history  you can donate to the GoFundMe or grab yourself some fundraiser swag off our website.
    100% of the profits go toward building the PWC monument!!

    Check out the links below for more info. Anything helps!


    👉🏽More info/donations: https://prowatercraftracing.com/lake-havasu-pwc-monument-p/
    👉🏽👉🏽Limited edition fundraiser merch: https://prowatercraftracing.com/produc//pwc-monument-gear/
    👉🏽👉🏽👉🏽Official monument page: https://www.facebook.com/PWC-monument-in-Lake-Havasu-City-1313072278842043/

    116597999_1596696490507324_908883044815257294_o.jpg
    116343376_1596696480507325_286419020469968662_n.jpg
    We're the PWC handling specialists!


    Check out our line of performance handling products here.

    Learn more about our cutting edge Pro Force stand up here.


  Today, 07:10 PM
    Masonboswell
    Masonboswell is offline
    Resident Guru Masonboswell's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    44
    Posts
    823

    Re: First ever PWC monument in Lake Havasu!

    Very cool!
  Today, 08:21 PM
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    47
    Posts
    10,762

    Re: First ever PWC monument in Lake Havasu!

    I “dig” it! Good luck.
