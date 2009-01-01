Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2007 Gti SE low voltage code po562 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Massachusetts Age 22 Posts 34 2007 Gti SE low voltage code po562 Hey guys,

Don't usually post new threads for my problems because ill find answers in previous threads but im stumped on this one. Ski is a 2007 gtise 130. Started getting the Po562 low voltage code on the dash upon start ups then it would go away when riding. Now its on start ups and while riding the machine. Start ups are never "slower" than usual. Battery is 1 year old and tests fine. The ski ready 12.5V when not running and 14.5V when running. The ski is for sure charging the battery and I am reading that through the fuses and at the battery when it is running. My concern is that wherever the ecu gets its voltage reading from is damaged or the ecu is getting the incorrect voltage somehow even though the charging system is operating like normal. This is what ive done:

- replaced battery with a spare

-checked all fuses including the 30 amp's

-replaced rectifier with oem one and still the same thing

-checked red wires connecting fusebox to starter solenoid.



Anyone have this problem before where it is throwing the code and still charging? all the posts I have read like this the rectifier was bad and it wasn't charging so I am stumped. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules