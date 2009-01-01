 2004 GTI RFI to carb?
    2004 GTI RFI to carb?

    Is a 2004 GTI RFI worthy of a carb conversion, 787 or 951. Anyone gone this route? My Co-worker wants to junk his ski and im wondering if i should snag it. I dont want to fix the RFI
    Re: 2004 GTI RFI to carb?

    Why not??? The Rfi is really a great, reliable setup.
