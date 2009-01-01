Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2001 GTI Hits Rev Limiter on Hole Shot? #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 32 Posts 1,960 2001 GTI Hits Rev Limiter on Hole Shot? My buddies GTI has had a bit of a loss of power on the top end and has started "slipping" and hitting the rev limiter when hitting the gas from a stop. I know this is prob the wear ring/impeller or both, I just didnt know if anyone had this issue on this model, and what I should know before tackling the project. The ski is entirely stock, and I normally work with old vintage kawasakis that could always use an aftermarket impeller... Any of yall have recc's about what a good aftermarket impeller would be for a stocker GTI? I figure if I am going in there to replace a wear ring I might as well put an impeller on while I'm at it!





#2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location North East - UK Posts 1 Re: 2001 GTI Hits Rev Limiter on Hole Shot? Originally Posted by jobrown Originally Posted by My buddies GTI has had a bit of a loss of power on the top end and has started "slipping" and hitting the rev limiter when hitting the gas from a stop. I know this is prob the wear ring/impeller or both, I just didnt know if anyone had this issue on this model, and what I should know before tackling the project. The ski is entirely stock, and I normally work with old vintage kawasakis that could always use an aftermarket impeller... Any of yall have recc's about what a good aftermarket impeller would be for a stocker GTI? I figure if I am going in there to replace a wear ring I might as well put an impeller on while I'm at it!



If youre looking for an aftermarket impeller, a skat trak 16/21 is advised for the 720 GTI, theyre just quite thin on the ground (Ive never seen one for sale in the UK). Im quite happy with the stock unit.



When youre putting it all together make sure to use an alignment tool. You can rent one, but I just bought mine. I needed to replace all of my engine shims to align mine as the factory ones were all rotten. Good trick is to mark your shims and use a sharpie to mark your mounts, that way you can chuck them all back together quickly at the lake/river if ever theres a problem.



After all of that you should be bullet proofed for a while to come. Take plenty of reference pictures as you go to help reassembly. Good luck and just shout on here if you need a hand.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) jobrown Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules