 2001 GTI Hits Rev Limiter on Hole Shot?
    2001 GTI Hits Rev Limiter on Hole Shot?

    My buddies GTI has had a bit of a loss of power on the top end and has started "slipping" and hitting the rev limiter when hitting the gas from a stop. I know this is prob the wear ring/impeller or both, I just didnt know if anyone had this issue on this model, and what I should know before tackling the project. The ski is entirely stock, and I normally work with old vintage kawasakis that could always use an aftermarket impeller... Any of yall have recc's about what a good aftermarket impeller would be for a stocker GTI? I figure if I am going in there to replace a wear ring I might as well put an impeller on while I'm at it!



    Re: 2001 GTI Hits Rev Limiter on Hole Shot?

    Ive got a 720 GTI too. Check your rubber boot for perishing as this can cause cavitation. Also check the graphite bushing. Mine was shot due to a misalignment from previous owner. Id suggest servicing the pump whilst youre on, its not hard to do and theres plenty of info on here to do it.

    If youre looking for an aftermarket impeller, a skat trak 16/21 is advised for the 720 GTI, theyre just quite thin on the ground (Ive never seen one for sale in the UK). Im quite happy with the stock unit.

    When youre putting it all together make sure to use an alignment tool. You can rent one, but I just bought mine. I needed to replace all of my engine shims to align mine as the factory ones were all rotten. Good trick is to mark your shims and use a sharpie to mark your mounts, that way you can chuck them all back together quickly at the lake/river if ever theres a problem.

    After all of that you should be bullet proofed for a while to come. Take plenty of reference pictures as you go to help reassembly. Good luck and just shout on here if you need a hand.


