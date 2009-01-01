|
2001 GTI Hits Rev Limiter on Hole Shot?
My buddies GTI has had a bit of a loss of power on the top end and has started "slipping" and hitting the rev limiter when hitting the gas from a stop. I know this is prob the wear ring/impeller or both, I just didnt know if anyone had this issue on this model, and what I should know before tackling the project. The ski is entirely stock, and I normally work with old vintage kawasakis that could always use an aftermarket impeller... Any of yall have recc's about what a good aftermarket impeller would be for a stocker GTI? I figure if I am going in there to replace a wear ring I might as well put an impeller on while I'm at it!
-
Re: 2001 GTI Hits Rev Limiter on Hole Shot?
Ive got a 720 GTI too. Check your rubber boot for perishing as this can cause cavitation. Also check the graphite bushing. Mine was shot due to a misalignment from previous owner. Id suggest servicing the pump whilst youre on, its not hard to do and theres plenty of info on here to do it.
If youre looking for an aftermarket impeller, a skat trak 16/21 is advised for the 720 GTI, theyre just quite thin on the ground (Ive never seen one for sale in the UK). Im quite happy with the stock unit.
When youre putting it all together make sure to use an alignment tool. You can rent one, but I just bought mine. I needed to replace all of my engine shims to align mine as the factory ones were all rotten. Good trick is to mark your shims and use a sharpie to mark your mounts, that way you can chuck them all back together quickly at the lake/river if ever theres a problem.
After all of that you should be bullet proofed for a while to come. Take plenty of reference pictures as you go to help reassembly. Good luck and just shout on here if you need a hand.
