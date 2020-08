Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Silver bullett v2 hull #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2014 Location Edmonton,Alberta Age 35 Posts 89 Silver bullett v2 hull Hull

Hood

Jettrim

Ride plate

Intake grate

Rrp pole bracket

Hood hooks

Hood latch

Modlites length drive shaft

Gas tank

Tank foam

Right exhaust tube

Waterbox





$4500usd

$5700 usd with skat 140 pump/solas nozzle

$7000 usd with the above plus the complete pole











Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules