Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: CLEAN 1994 SN SJ so.cal #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2013 Location SOCAL Age 33 Posts 97 CLEAN 1994 SN SJ so.cal CLEAN SJ for sale:

61x 701 135psi both

Clean inside and out

Mostly stock motor

Twin sbn carbs recently rebuilt

Stock exhaust

Molded footholds

New turf

Blowsion 0* bars

Odi lock-on grips

Billet throttle

New jet trim pad

Candy apple red paint under new wrap

Limit strap

New bilge with toggle

Everything is there,

Everything works like it should.

Fires up at barely a tap of starter

Tuned for 1000 elevation

Castor 927 oil 91 octane only

Runs great rides great

Only selling for a new sxr ot superjet.

Pictures in attachments

tXt me at 6616443340-kevin Attached Images 20200802_194244.jpg (2.83 MB, 6 views)

20200802_194244.jpg (2.83 MB, 6 views) 20200803_203253.jpg (3.21 MB, 4 views)

20200803_203253.jpg (3.21 MB, 4 views) 20200803_183149.jpg (3.70 MB, 3 views)

20200803_183149.jpg (3.70 MB, 3 views) 20200803_203307.jpg (2.97 MB, 1 views)

20200803_203307.jpg (2.97 MB, 1 views) 20200804_170452.jpg (4.67 MB, 1 views)

20200804_170452.jpg (4.67 MB, 1 views) 20200802_194252.jpg (3.55 MB, 1 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules