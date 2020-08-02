CLEAN SJ for sale:
61x 701 135psi both
Clean inside and out
Mostly stock motor
Twin sbn carbs recently rebuilt
Stock exhaust
Molded footholds
New turf
Blowsion 0* bars
Odi lock-on grips
Billet throttle
New jet trim pad
Candy apple red paint under new wrap
Limit strap
New bilge with toggle
Everything is there,
Everything works like it should.
Fires up at barely a tap of starter
Tuned for 1000 elevation
Castor 927 oil 91 octane only
Runs great rides great
Only selling for a new sxr ot superjet.
Pictures in attachments
tXt me at 6616443340-kevin