 CLEAN 1994 SN SJ so.cal
  Today, 10:50 AM
    konakev
    Cool CLEAN 1994 SN SJ so.cal

    CLEAN SJ for sale:
    61x 701 135psi both
    Clean inside and out
    Mostly stock motor
    Twin sbn carbs recently rebuilt
    Stock exhaust
    Molded footholds
    New turf
    Blowsion 0* bars
    Odi lock-on grips
    Billet throttle
    New jet trim pad
    Candy apple red paint under new wrap
    Limit strap
    New bilge with toggle
    Everything is there,
    Everything works like it should.
    Fires up at barely a tap of starter
    Tuned for 1000 elevation
    Castor 927 oil 91 octane only
    Runs great rides great
    Only selling for a new sxr ot superjet.
    Pictures in attachments
    tXt me at 6616443340-kevin
