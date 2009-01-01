Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Advice /help YOUR input needed. I like to go fast. So... #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2013 Location SOCAL Age 33 Posts 97 Advice /help YOUR input needed. I like to go fast. So... I have been kicking around the idea of buying a 2017+ sxr. But I see tons of them that have been converted to 1100's. Are the 1500's that bad? That heavy? That slow? Is the 1100 swap really that good? My preferences are 1) fast, 2) turning ability/ chasing buoyi's 3) stability for long rides. (Cutting chop). And of COURSE RELIABILITY. I only take my current square nose out maybe 4-5 times a year but am considering making it a more constant thing.

Eventually would even like to recreational race a little bit. (West coast/ lake mead, havasu, anything else?)

Why is the 1100 swap so good?

Should I buy a 2017+ 1100 swap?

Should I save the coin and get a 2005 superjet?

How are the 2004 polaris octane skis?

Am i being dramatic with my questions?

