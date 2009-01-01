 Coffmans exhaust plumbing for Kawasaki 650sx
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 06:09 PM #1
    Camaro70
    Camaro70 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Camaro70's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    Long Island N.Y.
    Age
    46
    Posts
    5

    Coffmans exhaust plumbing for Kawasaki 650sx

    I put a coffmans gen 2 on my 650sx and Im not getting a full stream out of my pisser and the engine is running a little hot.Anyone come across this.Below is a pic of my setup.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:38 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    30,224

    Re: Coffmans exhaust plumbing for Kawasaki 650sx

    Nice pic
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:02 PM #3
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    47
    Posts
    10,761

    Re: Coffmans exhaust plumbing for Kawasaki 650sx

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 4 guests)

  1. BigWaveChuck,
  2. TripleRRR

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 