Tachometer Options
What is out there for waterproof tach options?
Looks like Tiny Tach has theirs for around 60 bucks.
I had a cheap one from amazon for 13 dollars, worked for about 30 hours but eventually the LCD became saturated with water drops and then it stopped working altogether.
Is anyone using something besides the Tiny Tach out there?
Re: Tachometer Options
If you get a Tiny Tach get the commercial model it updates much faster for a more accurate reading. Another higher quality option is the PET tachometer. I want to say it is the PET-2000
Forum Rules