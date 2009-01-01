 Tachometer Options
  Today, 01:19 PM #1
    Pwnage1337
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2013
    Location
    United States
    Age
    28
    Posts
    70

    Tachometer Options

    What is out there for waterproof tach options?

    Looks like Tiny Tach has theirs for around 60 bucks.

    I had a cheap one from amazon for 13 dollars, worked for about 30 hours but eventually the LCD became saturated with water drops and then it stopped working altogether.

    Is anyone using something besides the Tiny Tach out there?
  Today, 01:43 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    30,222

    Re: Tachometer Options

    If you get a Tiny Tach get the commercial model it updates much faster for a more accurate reading. Another higher quality option is the PET tachometer. I want to say it is the PET-2000
