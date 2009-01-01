Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Tachometer Options #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2013 Location United States Age 28 Posts 70 Tachometer Options What is out there for waterproof tach options?



Looks like Tiny Tach has theirs for around 60 bucks.



I had a cheap one from amazon for 13 dollars, worked for about 30 hours but eventually the LCD became saturated with water drops and then it stopped working altogether.



If you get a Tiny Tach get the commercial model it updates much faster for a more accurate reading. Another higher quality option is the PET tachometer. I want to say it is the PET-2000

