IMPORTANT Question Carb Adjustment screw spring vital or not important? Swapped hs N ls adj screws out to the T type. On a 95 dual

701 those did not help and actually the oem screws were easier to adjust while

carb is mounted. The rear LS is little

easier now but not worth the trouble of swapping. The front HS is actually harder to adjust with the T. The oem screws had a stopper like a built on washer that you cant remove and the spring is pushed down by it. I found a spring in each screw,when I put the T adjuster on the spring its now stopped by the T and thats way on top of screw such that while turning screw all the way in to start at 0 the spring sticks out and is visible when screw is all the way in and more troubling is its not 100% sure that the screw is seated all the way in. It could be up to but no more then 1/8 a turn out.Its tight but you cant say for sure its seated due To spring.



Im guessing this spring is ONLY so the screw has pressure on it and the adjustments are made very slowly as carb is very sensitive to a slight turn? I say that because the screws now Turn out so freely Due to Spring not being pushed in,no wiggling or anything like that. the design really makes the Ts worthless as now it can be turned by finger even with grease on your hand. Good if the springs are not needed bad if your tryng to make a tiny turn. The front hs the T hits the carb where it sticks out next to screw such that every half turn you have to knick it against that part of carb and force it passed it,gouging that metal and prob gonna break the T eventually.

Anyways I might just go back to original screws without the springs as what made it hard to adjust other then you cant reach them without going through hell but also they had tension from the spring Wich required screw driver or other tool,turning by finger was near impossible. Are these springs just that?There for tension so you dont over turn and to help you achieve a very tiny turn?If so Ill do away with them. The T I purchased is for the 701 dual carb 38mm but from

the part #seems its also for the the 44mm.They matched up with the non T oem screws thread for thread length etc. Can anyone can tell me if these spring are not important and just Incase if these screws Turn out to Be for a superjet Wich I checked dozens of times before buying to confirm their not but just Incase if the seller was wrong will the super jet screw allow fuel to leak out past the screws?if I do leave them on im tempted to use the white pipe thread tape that goes on the thread to help stop leak thats used on air hose attachment etc.The screws I got are

HS MIKUNI 13-0131

LS MIKUNI 13-0129



BTWIve seen a lot of people having same issue with dual carbs so hard to reach and adjust and tryng to do it like I have to on choppy water tied up on dock is such that it makes you wanna give up and take the carbs off to adjust but you pretty much have to adjust hs while on water. Incase someone isnt interested So i found this socket seems SNAP ON only makes it theres plenty avail on eBay as low as $7 they have a screw driver tip built into socket its tiny 1/4 easy to get in but still cant get a ratchet or any tool on it to help you but if you permanently put it on the screw by way of adhesive etc. it would be 100 times easier then using any tool. I might use a bit of guerrilla glue or something to permanently leave it on or 3m 2 sided tape wrapped around socket or anything that will give you better grip to be able to easily turn it by finger without slipping. Heres a pic of it it comes from factory with a hole in it where you can add your own T or nail etc. to help turn.



Snap-On TM85 1/4" Drive Recessed Blade Carburetor Screwdriver

