Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 GTX, 787, Will not run, starts sometimes, out of ideas? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location MARYLAND Age 19 Posts 5 97 GTX, 787, Will not run, starts sometimes, out of ideas? I have this 97 GTX, i bought an engine off market place from a guy that said it was a spare. The engine has good compression about 140psi in each cylinder. I installed in the gtx and it will not run, it only starts sometimes when you put fuel down the carbs but wont stay running. so far this is what i have done...



Checked compression

Checked spark, good spark, even changed coil pack.

new fuel and fuel lines

the carbs have NOT been rebuilt, but i have torn them apart and checked they look good and clean and i set to stock tune per manual.

new spark plugs

i have verified fuel is getting to the carbs.

I have cleaned the rave valves



One thing i noticed was if i did not pour fuel down carbs, the plugs did not seem to get wet as if no fuel is entering the engine?



