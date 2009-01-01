Thread: 750sx Barn Find

Saturday while on the lake I was visiting one of my neighbors and long time friend. He advised me that one of our mutual friends had an unknown make, model, year stand-up sitting in a barn. Yes, yes I did send him a message that night asking when he could meet up. Sight unseen I hitched up my trailer and headed back down to the lake. I found a '92 Kawasaki 750sx sitting on the red Alabama clay / dirt floor of a tin barn. After a short conversation of catching up I was on my way to storage. I can't find any registration on the hull, maybe it was under the red hood... I did very little with it but its at least a few steps closer to living again.
