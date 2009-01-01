Thread: 750sx Barn Find

 750sx Barn Find
750sx Barn Find

  Today, 09:51 PM
    ZacFlyer
    ZacFlyer is offline
    PWCToday Regular ZacFlyer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Alabama
    Posts
    85

    750sx Barn Find

    Saturday while on the lake I was visiting one of my neighbors and long time friend. He advised me that one of our mutual friends had an unknown make, model, year stand-up sitting in a barn. Yes, yes I did send him a message that night asking when he could meet up. Sight unseen I hitched up my trailer and headed back down to the lake. I found a '92 Kawasaki 750sx sitting on the red Alabama clay / dirt floor of a tin barn. After a short conversation of catching up I was on my way to storage. I can't find any registration on the hull, maybe it was under the red hood... I did very little with it but its at least a few steps closer to living again.

    61816206543__6A13613C-5794-49BE-95CD-8260A0363057.JPGIMG_1737.JPGIMG_1741.JPGIMG_1743.JPG
    Last edited by ZacFlyer; Today at 09:57 PM.
    80 SurfJet 9ft White Build Here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=492092&p=4550438#post4550438
    82 JS440 / 550 Swap Build Here:     http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=491239&p=4543624#post4543624
    90 GlassMaster
    '92 750sx Barn Find Build Here:     http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=493981&p=4561610#post4561610
    '95 Yamaha Wave Raider 700
    '98 Chaparral Sunesta 210 Limited
    '16 Yamaha VXR

