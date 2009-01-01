Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Youre gonna roll your eyes....1999 Sea Doo GTX RFI #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2017 Location Mechanicsburg, PA Age 40 Posts 102 Blog Entries 1 Youre gonna roll your eyes....1999 Sea Doo GTX RFI So...I know this was discussed to some extent in prior threads, however I have drastically different events that led me to where I am now. I just did a pump rebuild and a new wear ring on my 1999 sea-Doo GTXRFI. I have done these rebuilds before with success. I recently bought this key and it is only the second time I have ridden it. It is the first time I have ridden after the pump rebuild. I took it out today and it was running great. It got right on plane and went faster than it did before the wear ring. After riding it for about 30 minutes, I noticed that it would cut out at full throttle. I puttered around a little bit and then shut the ski off to check the intake grate. It was clear. I hop back on and it had a very weak start. (Its a brand new battery) It continued to cut out with me giving it any bit of throttle. I decided to take it in and beach it (fresh water) and have a look. Everything looked fine. It then would not start and would just give me one loud beep and the screen will go blank. Obviously the battery is not charging. My question is with the way it was acting in the events that led it to not starting, does it narrow it down to what the culprit might be? Rectifier? Magneto? I know you guys deal with this all the time and know a lot more than I do and I appreciate any help that you give me. Thanks a ton! Last edited by Jeelwell; Today at 09:21 PM . Reason: Its a 1999, not a 1996 #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2017 Location Mechanicsburg, PA Age 40 Posts 102 Blog Entries 1 Re: Youre gonna roll your eyes....1999 Sea Doo GTX RFI Also I was getting the “Low 12 Volt” flashing light... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

