Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: 92 BW rage Yamaha parts #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2010 Location S. elgin IL Age 35 Posts 4,674 WTB: 92 BW rage Yamaha parts Hey guys. Need a few pieces for a rage I bought. Has Yamaha 650 6m6 that does not seem to be good. Also missing parts...





need:

- steer cable

- rear drain flaps

- gas tank w/pick ups

- bench seat

- 650 or 701 complete top end

- impeller SS



B93EA885-A5D5-414A-AF2D-D0BC5C2C6B9A.jpeg









i have a spare 61x complete bottom end so if someone has a 6m6/61x/62t complete top end I could Frankenstein a motor. Marty Voss is looking for me.



Sean Heidorn

630-207-2492 Last edited by Stagesrt4; Today at 08:27 PM . IL Jet rider member #1



Sean 630-207-2492



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules