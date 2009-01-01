|
Anybody ever have a broken motor mount on their Aquatrax? I'm going to try and check mine to see if maybe that's where my vibration is coming from just not sure if I can determine anything without pulling the mounts out? I thought maybe just loosen them up and see if I can tell if one is broken. Thanks Duane for suggesting this and I'll post my results.
