|
|
-
I dream skis
WTB 650sx impeller
Anybody have a stainless 650sx impeller available?
Mine decided to give up today and an entire blade sheared off
The ski is pretty much stock, so any brand in the right pitch
'89 650 sx-Sold-
'88 650/750 conversion- Sold
'82 js550- sold
'83 js300/550 -Sold
'90 superjet, sold
'94 Seadoo SP-Rebuilt
'97 seadoo gti- rebuilding
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules