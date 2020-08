Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1992 Yamaha Waverunner 500/760 swap #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location The colony, tx ,United States Posts 34 1992 Yamaha Waverunner 500/760 swap Hey everyone, been a few years since my last build that I posted here. Today I picked up a '92 waverunner that had a 760 "swap" done to it for $250 with the trailer and all the titles and paperwork. I wanted to share the slaughter job of hackery with yall since I think you will be the only people to appreciate it🤣 #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location The colony, tx ,United States Posts 34 Re: 1992 Yamaha Waverunner 500/760 swap Pics to come! Attached Images 20200802_151304.jpg (5.11 MB, 3 views) #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 47 Posts 10,757 Re: 1992 Yamaha Waverunner 500/760 swap Score!

So how is that thing with a 760?

