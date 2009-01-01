My aunt has access to my seadoo 🤐 and was riding it yesterday when she said it cut off after idling under a bridge, it hasnt started since. It will just turn over. There is no fuel in the fuel filter cup also the wear ring needs replacing. If the wear ring is bad enough would that keep it from starting?
Any suggestions? Its a ways from my house so I havent had time to go check it out yet myself.
Thanks,
Dave