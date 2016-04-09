Yamaha GP1200R

List of some of the parts:

  • Pro X 84 mm pistons (1300 pistons) / Sleeved Cylinders / lightly ported
    • About 30 hours on crank and pistons

  • Riva gas EX valves
  • Triple Factory Pipes with Flow control valves on stingers
  • 46 mm Novi Carbs / R&D Power plenum
  • Dual High volume Mikuni fuel pumps and vapor separator
  • R&D Dominator Tunnel port manifold (Ported)
  • Moto Tsunami V3 Reeds with reed spacers
  • Riva Girdle Heads
  • Advent adjustable Ignition
  • UMI bars with custom carbon steering shaft cover
  • Carbon hood / HT custom seat cover / Custom diamond mats
  • Riva sponsons / R&D ride plate / Riva trim tabs / Riva scoop grate
  • Electric bilge pump
  • Impeller by Impros / R&D Steering nozzle
  • Asking $4500



2017-09-29 19.08.45.jpg2017-09-29 19.09.15.jpg2017-06-11 10.41.16.jpg2017-09-29 19.10.08.jpg2016-04-09 19.01.28.jpg2017-09-29 19.09.38.jpg

Thanks for Looking,
Jon