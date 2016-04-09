|
GP1200R - Triple pipes and Novi 46's
Yamaha GP1200R
List of some of the parts:
- Pro X 84 mm pistons (1300 pistons) / Sleeved Cylinders / lightly ported
- About 30 hours on crank and pistons
- Riva gas EX valves
- Triple Factory Pipes with Flow control valves on stingers
- 46 mm Novi Carbs / R&D Power plenum
- Dual High volume Mikuni fuel pumps and vapor separator
- R&D Dominator Tunnel port manifold (Ported)
- Moto Tsunami V3 Reeds with reed spacers
- Riva Girdle Heads
- Advent adjustable Ignition
- UMI bars with custom carbon steering shaft cover
- Carbon hood / HT custom seat cover / Custom diamond mats
- Riva sponsons / R&D ride plate / Riva trim tabs / Riva scoop grate
- Electric bilge pump
- Impeller by Impros / R&D Steering nozzle
- Asking $4500
2017-09-29 19.08.45.jpg2017-09-29 19.09.15.jpg2017-06-11 10.41.16.jpg2017-09-29 19.10.08.jpg2016-04-09 19.01.28.jpg2017-09-29 19.09.38.jpg
Thanks for Looking,
Jon
