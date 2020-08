Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 rx di "hi temp" alarm #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Posts 24 2001 rx di "hi temp" alarm Got my ski running the other day and after running for a few minutes on the hose, the alarm started going off and "HI-TEMP" was on the gauge screen. Water is coming out of the pisser strong on the left side towards the front. The pipe itself was cool to the touch. Could I just have a bad sensor? Has anyone had this problem and where should i start? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

