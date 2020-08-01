This pristine Yamaha SuperJet has 20 minutes of break in time on it coming off of a total restoration/rebuild on a perfect, unmolested square nose hull. This restoration was done by a certified mechanic with 46 years of experience in the personal watercraft repair field. Nothing has been overlooked, this SuperJet Square Nose shows and run like new. Upgrades to this ski are: aftermarket handlebars & grips, R&D Pro Series ride plate, intake grate, K&N air filter, Hydro Turf pad kit and a defoamed hull done right. References available upon request.
$4550, no trades, no trailer. Please call or text with any questions: 616 690-266zero
Key words: stand up, octane, srx, super jet, superjet, pwc, jetski, jet ski, sx750