 (((( Mint Yamaha SuperJet ))))
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 09:43 AM #1
    jlehocky
    jlehocky is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2005
    Location
    Byron Center, Mi
    Posts
    25

    Thumbs up (((( Mint Yamaha SuperJet ))))

    This pristine Yamaha SuperJet has 20 minutes of break in time on it coming off of a total restoration/rebuild on a perfect, unmolested square nose hull. This restoration was done by a certified mechanic with 46 years of experience in the personal watercraft repair field. Nothing has been overlooked, this SuperJet Square Nose shows and run like new. Upgrades to this ski are: aftermarket handlebars & grips, R&D Pro Series ride plate, intake grate, K&N air filter, Hydro Turf pad kit and a defoamed hull done right. References available upon request.
    $4550, no trades, no trailer. Please call or text with any questions: 616 690-266zero

    Key words: stand up, octane, srx, super jet, superjet, pwc, jetski, jet ski, sx750
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. jlehocky

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 