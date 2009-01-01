Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Rebuilt Engine? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Canada Age 50 Posts 1 Rebuilt Engine? Hello all.



I have a 2001 Yamaha Waverunner 800XL that had a catastrophic issue, a ring got caught (likely hit exhaust valve) and damaged a cylinder. I've not owned it long enough to scrap the machine so need to fix just to get some of my money out of it.



I see two options:



1. Order a complete long block, $1295.00 US (I'm in Canada, approx $1750 CDN)



2. Order a complete upper kit with new jugs, pistons, gaskets and seals, etc. $750 US ($1000)



My machine has 325 hours.



Questions are:



Is 325 hours a lot for the bottom end, should it be replaced anyway?



How many would go rebuilt engine over repairing yourself? (I am an industrial service tech with lots of tools, experience and full shop manuals)



I would also need to ship the cores from Canada to Florida, full long block VS just the Jugs.



Thanks for your thoughts. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2014 Location BC Canada Age 49 Posts 205 Re: Rebuilt Engine? I own a 1999 GP800. I too am in Canada. Out west in BC. I have rebuilt the '99 800 engine myself. If you are not in a hurry, the parts are a better option in my opinion verses ordering a complete long block. Not sure where you are shopping for parts from. The quality from SBT out of Florida is hit/miss. Personally, I ordered a crank and new top end kit including exchange cylinders from SBT. I ordered OEM Yamaha crank seals from my local Yamaha dealers. No point in taking any chances on crank seal quality. I assembled everything myself. I reassembled then sealed up the engine and performed a leak down test. I found the cylinders leaking at the bases. I disassembled to inspect and found some pretty good grooves in the cylinder, at mounting area. From rough re-work at SBT I suspect. I applied some crankcase sealant there, and sprayed Permatex Copper spray on the base gaskets and reassembled. Then everything sealed up tight. In my experience a car engine hoist, or rig up an overhead chain hoist, makes for a nice slick re & re. Much easier to access hard to reach down low on the engine.



When ordering new parts do your research and be sure to update to the improved power valve parts. So they won't come apart every again.



