 148 pump in a x2
pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 11:03 PM #1
    cudaben
    Arrow 148 pump in a x2

    I decided to swap my 140mm prop today, got the ski in the rotisserie and yanked the pump.
    Figured I might see what it would take to get this 148mm kawi pump in the ski WITHOUT a custom driveshaft.

    20200802_140925.jpg20200802_140913.jpg

    I cut a show off a busted 650sx pump, and welded it to the front of the 148, so it will be like the 650 as fas as the install goes. Wasnt my first choice but I am trying to figure out something that is easy, and use only parts I already have.

    The spline engagement is less than 1/8" different from stock, i am good with that.
    "If it ain't broke, fix it till it is".

    "If all else fails, immortality can always be assured by spectacular error"
    - John Kenneth Galbraith

    Best x2 so far- 91 x2, 750 small pin 750, lightened stock flywheel. Msd enchancer, Coffman pipe, 8/16 c75 prop, tbm stuffer pjs RIP turn nozzle, 7400 rpms. GPS 54 MPH
  2. Yesterday, 11:07 PM #2
    cudaben
    Re: 148 pump in a x2

    As you can see... i accidentally clocked the pump wrong. It is about 3/16" off center. If this actually works and I see an improvement I'll take the pump back out and cut it and fix it.

    I am unsure if I will see any improvements in performance with the stock intake tract being the limiting factor.


    Also a huge thing I would do differently next time... buy clean freshwater parts, all the junk I have has a considerable bit of salt water corrosion and contamination.
    Makes my lack of welding skills every more deficient when there is a ton of impurities in the metal.
    "If it ain't broke, fix it till it is".

    "If all else fails, immortality can always be assured by spectacular error"
    - John Kenneth Galbraith

    Best x2 so far- 91 x2, 750 small pin 750, lightened stock flywheel. Msd enchancer, Coffman pipe, 8/16 c75 prop, tbm stuffer pjs RIP turn nozzle, 7400 rpms. GPS 54 MPH
  3. Yesterday, 11:10 PM #3
    cudaben
    Re: 148 pump in a x2

    I am working on the mounting brackets now. And hope to have it done tomorrow and install it.

    I also have a large intake tract from a freestyle ski... so i may have a winter project of grafting that in.
    The first picture shows a sharpie outline of freestyle intake.
    "If it ain't broke, fix it till it is".

    "If all else fails, immortality can always be assured by spectacular error"
    - John Kenneth Galbraith

    Best x2 so far- 91 x2, 750 small pin 750, lightened stock flywheel. Msd enchancer, Coffman pipe, 8/16 c75 prop, tbm stuffer pjs RIP turn nozzle, 7400 rpms. GPS 54 MPH
