I decided to swap my 140mm prop today, got the ski in the rotisserie and yanked the pump.
Figured I might see what it would take to get this 148mm kawi pump in the ski WITHOUT a custom driveshaft.
I cut a show off a busted 650sx pump, and welded it to the front of the 148, so it will be like the 650 as fas as the install goes. Wasnt my first choice but I am trying to figure out something that is easy, and use only parts I already have.
The spline engagement is less than 1/8" different from stock, i am good with that.