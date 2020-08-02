Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 148 pump in a x2 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Norcal Age 37 Posts 2,296 148 pump in a x2 I decided to swap my 140mm prop today, got the ski in the rotisserie and yanked the pump.

Figured I might see what it would take to get this 148mm kawi pump in the ski WITHOUT a custom driveshaft.



20200802_140925.jpg20200802_140913.jpg



I cut a show off a busted 650sx pump, and welded it to the front of the 148, so it will be like the 650 as fas as the install goes. Wasnt my first choice but I am trying to figure out something that is easy, and use only parts I already have.



The spline engagement is less than 1/8" different from stock, i am good with that. "If it ain't broke, fix it till it is".



"If all else fails, immortality can always be assured by spectacular error"

- John Kenneth Galbraith



Best x2 so far- 91 x2, 750 small pin 750, lightened stock flywheel. Msd enchancer, Coffman pipe, 8/16 c75 prop, tbm stuffer pjs RIP turn nozzle, 7400 rpms. GPS 54 MPH #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Norcal Age 37 Posts 2,296 Re: 148 pump in a x2 As you can see... i accidentally clocked the pump wrong. It is about 3/16" off center. If this actually works and I see an improvement I'll take the pump back out and cut it and fix it.



I am unsure if I will see any improvements in performance with the stock intake tract being the limiting factor.





Also a huge thing I would do differently next time... buy clean freshwater parts, all the junk I have has a considerable bit of salt water corrosion and contamination.

Best x2 so far- 91 x2, 750 small pin 750, lightened stock flywheel. Msd enchancer, Coffman pipe, 8/16 c75 prop, tbm stuffer pjs RIP turn nozzle, 7400 rpms. GPS 54 MPH #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Norcal Age 37 Posts 2,296 Re: 148 pump in a x2 I am working on the mounting brackets now. And hope to have it done tomorrow and install it.



I also have a large intake tract from a freestyle ski... so i may have a winter project of grafting that in.

