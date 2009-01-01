Hello as it says, I am losing power after about 10-15 min of riding. The first time it started running it took longer before losing power so I am going with Overheating issue.
I have verified the cooling lines are all run correct, hot water coming out of the pisser, it is very hot though, not burning when i touch it but don't want to keep my hand there too long.
It is also a new engine and today was the first time i have gotten it running enough to ride after putting on a new CDK carb.
Anyone have any suggestions/ideas? Cooling lines? carb tuning? spark plugs?
riding in about 80* water here on Lake Hartwell in GA.