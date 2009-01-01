 Lose of power after 10-15 min
  Today, 09:20 PM #1
    nkurth14
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Snellville, Ga
    Posts
    76

    Lose of power after 10-15 min

    Hello as it says, I am losing power after about 10-15 min of riding. The first time it started running it took longer before losing power so I am going with Overheating issue.

    I have verified the cooling lines are all run correct, hot water coming out of the pisser, it is very hot though, not burning when i touch it but don't want to keep my hand there too long.

    It is also a new engine and today was the first time i have gotten it running enough to ride after putting on a new CDK carb.

    Anyone have any suggestions/ideas? Cooling lines? carb tuning? spark plugs?
    riding in about 80* water here on Lake Hartwell in GA.
  Today, 10:58 PM #2
    cudaben
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Norcal
    Age
    37
    Posts
    2,293

    Re: Lose of power after 10-15 min

    Maybe small exhaust leak? Causes it to choke out. Crud in the fuel system clogging the carb filters.
    "If it ain't broke, fix it till it is".

    "If all else fails, immortality can always be assured by spectacular error"
    - John Kenneth Galbraith

    Best x2 so far- 91 x2, 750 small pin 750, lightened stock flywheel. Msd enchancer, Coffman pipe, 8/16 c75 prop, tbm stuffer pjs RIP turn nozzle, 7400 rpms. GPS 54 MPH
