Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Lose of power after 10-15 min #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location Snellville, Ga Posts 76 Lose of power after 10-15 min Hello as it says, I am losing power after about 10-15 min of riding. The first time it started running it took longer before losing power so I am going with Overheating issue.



I have verified the cooling lines are all run correct, hot water coming out of the pisser, it is very hot though, not burning when i touch it but don't want to keep my hand there too long.



It is also a new engine and today was the first time i have gotten it running enough to ride after putting on a new CDK carb.



Anyone have any suggestions/ideas? Cooling lines? carb tuning? spark plugs?

riding in about 80* water here on Lake Hartwell in GA.

Maybe small exhaust leak? Causes it to choke out. Crud in the fuel system clogging the carb filters.



"If it ain't broke, fix it till it is".

- John Kenneth Galbraith



