I have a 550 with a small pin 750 in it with dual cdk2s and am having trouble tuning it. Its my understanding that parts such as a pipe and flame arrestors lean out your ski but going up in elevation richens it. I have been adjusting high and low screws and my top end seems pretty good but I do not have the bottom end punch I think I should with this engine in this ski. I have an 18* prop too and Im wondering if anyone at 4500-5500 feet has experience with jetting these carbs and would be able to help

