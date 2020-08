Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 550: Corrosion behind the wear ring bending it? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Florida Age 38 Posts 7 550: Corrosion behind the wear ring bending it? I am new to the 550 world. The impeller on the ski I picked up Was make a contact with the wearing and I took it apart and it looks like something is pushing it up from behind the wear ring but there are no dents or marks on the outside of the casing. Could corrosion be going on behind the wearing? Do I just need to source a Good used one? Attached Images AF13889C-B6E1-4FB0-998A-9A18019D2654.jpeg (100.7 KB, 4 views) #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Florida Age 38 Posts 7 Re: 550: Corrosion behind the wear ring bending it? D03DD704-FFD7-4465-ADCA-51CD451D28ED.jpeg #3 Resident Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Gallatin, TN Age 44 Posts 822 Re: 550: Corrosion behind the wear ring bending it? This is very common after salt water usage. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

