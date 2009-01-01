|
Stumped with js550sx
Im coming back around to finishing my 90 550sx and I busted the nipple off the cap on the stock mikuni 44 bn, I can seem to source the part and was wondering if i have to suck it up and buy the 44sbn? Also does it bolt across or am I going to need more parts
I also stripped the ski side of the base plate bolts because they were held in with some serious threadlocker. Not too sure what to do, was thinking of filling it with epoxy and tapping it, not sure weather I should move up to sizing or if I have to stick to 6x25mm.
The pole handle appear to have some spiderweb fracture stuff going on doesnt look major, but I am concerned that if I rip a little too hard she might pop off and cause some issues. Would it be reasonable to repair it from the interior without cutting a hole. I like the patina of my ski and want to keep it as og as possible.
I appreciate any kind of help I receive, and if theres any links to threads that answer my questions that would be great. I am not familiar with jetski enough to know the range of years information can be pulled from.
Re: Stumped with js550sx
Stripped motor mounts ?
Plastic inlet on BN 44 ?
Just say the word
