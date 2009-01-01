 Stumped with js550sx
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:16 PM #1
    09greyson
    09greyson is offline
    PWCToday Newbie 09greyson's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Central Oregon
    Posts
    1

    Stumped with js550sx

    Im coming back around to finishing my 90 550sx and I busted the nipple off the cap on the stock mikuni 44 bn, I can seem to source the part and was wondering if i have to suck it up and buy the 44sbn? Also does it bolt across or am I going to need more parts

    I also stripped the ski side of the base plate bolts because they were held in with some serious threadlocker. Not too sure what to do, was thinking of filling it with epoxy and tapping it, not sure weather I should move up to sizing or if I have to stick to 6x25mm.

    The pole handle appear to have some spiderweb fracture stuff going on doesnt look major, but I am concerned that if I rip a little too hard she might pop off and cause some issues. Would it be reasonable to repair it from the interior without cutting a hole. I like the patina of my ski and want to keep it as og as possible.

    I appreciate any kind of help I receive, and if theres any links to threads that answer my questions that would be great. I am not familiar with jetski enough to know the range of years information can be pulled from.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:39 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,191

    Re: Stumped with js550sx

    Stripped motor mounts ?
    Plastic inlet on BN 44 ?
    Just say the word
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 