Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 61x Bore #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Indiana Posts 14 61x Bore Sorry if this is a repost. I looked around and didnt find exactly what I needed. Currently I have a Yamaha 650. And I have an Yamaha 61x 701. The rod is bad in the 701 so I plan on taking apart the 650 and using the crank and rods in the 61x. After that Im wanting to know if I should resleeve the cylinders or simply get them bored. Im wanting an setup that I could use the stock carb and pipe from the 61x.



Should be a 6m6 crank in 650 , unless real early 90-91 then 6r7 if stock , 6m6 is fine , fits perfect , no benifit on 84 mm bore , sleeves get real thin and you've cheated yourself out of several bores. Been there done that , not any faster , in a drag race to first corner on a SS class ski , accelerated the same , but the overbore felt faster but did not gain ground any faster , waste of time and money , everybody did it in 96 w/o any benefits

