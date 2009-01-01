 61x Bore
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 61x Bore

  1. Today, 11:47 AM #1
    D3adlydesignz
    D3adlydesignz is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Indiana
    Posts
    14

    61x Bore

    Sorry if this is a repost. I looked around and didnt find exactly what I needed. Currently I have a Yamaha 650. And I have an Yamaha 61x 701. The rod is bad in the 701 so I plan on taking apart the 650 and using the crank and rods in the 61x. After that Im wanting to know if I should resleeve the cylinders or simply get them bored. Im wanting an setup that I could use the stock carb and pipe from the 61x.

    I also have the electronics from the 61x to use on it as well. If I was to go to lets say 84mm bore is this even possible? Or sleeves from a big bore kit is needed? Lastly once I do go to 84mm do I need to get a aftermarket head?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:41 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,190

    Re: 61x Bore

    Should be a 6m6 crank in 650 , unless real early 90-91 then 6r7 if stock , 6m6 is fine , fits perfect , no benifit on 84 mm bore , sleeves get real thin and you've cheated yourself out of several bores. Been there done that , not any faster , in a drag race to first corner on a SS class ski , accelerated the same , but the overbore felt faster but did not gain ground any faster , waste of time and money , everybody did it in 96 w/o any benefits
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 