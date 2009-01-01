Thread: 61x Bore

|
Sorry if this is a repost. I looked around and didnt find exactly what I needed. Currently I have a Yamaha 650. And I have an Yamaha 61x 701. The rod is bad in the 701 so I plan on taking apart the 650 and using the crank and rods in the 61x. After that Im wanting to know if I should resleeve the cylinders or simply get them bored. Im wanting an setup that I could use the stock carb and pipe from the 61x.
I also have the electronics from the 61x to use on it as well. If I was to go to lets say 84mm bore is this even possible? Or sleeves from a big bore kit is needed? Lastly once I do go to 84mm do I need to get a aftermarket head?
Should be a 6m6 crank in 650 , unless real early 90-91 then 6r7 if stock , 6m6 is fine , fits perfect , no benifit on 84 mm bore , sleeves get real thin and you've cheated yourself out of several bores. Been there done that , not any faster , in a drag race to first corner on a SS class ski , accelerated the same , but the overbore felt faster but did not gain ground any faster , waste of time and money , everybody did it in 96 w/o any benefits
