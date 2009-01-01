|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Decided to Sell the 1993 550SX Don't Hate
I posted that I bought 2 vintage skis a couple months ago. A 93 550SX and a 77 440. I decided to sell the 550 and keep the 440. I know, I know, the 550 is a much better ski. But! I worked at a marina when I was a kid and across the channel they rented 440's. I would work at the marina and go spend my hard earned money riding them. Its not about the quality of the skis, its about the memories of youth. Is the 550 more pleasurable to ride? Yes. I just can't stop looking at the 440 in my garage. Don't hate me.
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Decided to Sell the 1993 550SX Don't Hate
Ride what puts a smile on your face. Haters will hate. ��
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests)
- candysucker,
- matt888
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules