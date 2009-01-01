|
|
-
Rossier pipe coming loose
Has anyone had issues with the tail pipe coming out of the silicone coupler on their aftermarket pipe setup?
I've had my Rossier pop off 3 times on me. Tried cleaning the silicone coupler, put on new T band clamps, and and it came off again today after about an hour of riding. It sucks the tail pipe isn't supported at all the way the OEM is bolted to the engine.
I am contemplating buying a 5" aluminum v-band and having it welded to be more like the OEM pipe.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules