Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rossier pipe coming loose #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2013 Location United States Age 28 Posts 67 Rossier pipe coming loose Has anyone had issues with the tail pipe coming out of the silicone coupler on their aftermarket pipe setup?



I've had my Rossier pop off 3 times on me. Tried cleaning the silicone coupler, put on new T band clamps, and and it came off again today after about an hour of riding. It sucks the tail pipe isn't supported at all the way the OEM is bolted to the engine.



I am contemplating buying a 5" aluminum v-band and having it welded to be more like the OEM pipe.

