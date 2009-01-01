 92 X2 half running after remove/install engine
  1. Today, 07:25 PM #1
    TROL
    TROL is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    Mesa, Az
    Posts
    69

    92 X2 half running after remove/install engine

    So yesterday I took my X2 out for the first time this season after I pulled the engine to install my bilge pump. It fires right up on the trailer but on the water is runs like at half speed at wide open throttle. Only electrical connection disconnected was to the ebox. Double checked everything and all the wires were connected accordingly. Only other thing I did during the bilge pump install was remove the fuel tank and carb. I checked the relief valve on the fuel tank and I think it is bad. The relief valve is letting flow in both directions when I checked it today. Could the relief valve be the issue? Is there anything else I should also check before I take back out on the water to test it after replacing the relief valve? Thanks!
  2. Today, 08:25 PM #2
    KAWIX2BEST
    KAWIX2BEST is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    TX
    Posts
    14

    Re: 92 X2 half running after remove/install engine

    interesting problem, is your driveshaft in a bind? since your ski has been sitting did you check on the jet pump? if your impeller is dragging along the side of the jet pump, it will have trouble going fast. check on those things while the ski is out of the water.

    (not 100% sure on this) the relief valve, shouldn't have an effect on the fuel delivery. i dont believe the fuel delivery system works on any sort of pressure.
