|
|
-
92 X2 half running after remove/install engine
So yesterday I took my X2 out for the first time this season after I pulled the engine to install my bilge pump. It fires right up on the trailer but on the water is runs like at half speed at wide open throttle. Only electrical connection disconnected was to the ebox. Double checked everything and all the wires were connected accordingly. Only other thing I did during the bilge pump install was remove the fuel tank and carb. I checked the relief valve on the fuel tank and I think it is bad. The relief valve is letting flow in both directions when I checked it today. Could the relief valve be the issue? Is there anything else I should also check before I take back out on the water to test it after replacing the relief valve? Thanks!
-
Re: 92 X2 half running after remove/install engine
interesting problem, is your driveshaft in a bind? since your ski has been sitting did you check on the jet pump? if your impeller is dragging along the side of the jet pump, it will have trouble going fast. check on those things while the ski is out of the water.
(not 100% sure on this) the relief valve, shouldn't have an effect on the fuel delivery. i dont believe the fuel delivery system works on any sort of pressure.
Last edited by KAWIX2BEST; Today at 08:30 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules