Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Low compression single cylinder HELP! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location VA Posts 2 Low compression single cylinder HELP! Hey guys I've got a 1990 waverunner 3. I bought it a few weeks back and it ran if you poured gas down the carb back then. I rebuilt the carb and converted it to pre-mix since then. I was running it my driveway pouring pre-mixed fuel down the carb to keep it running when all the sudden it died. Wouldn't start back up so I thought maybe I flooded it. I came back after lunch to try again. Wouldn't start. 115psi in one cylinder and 40 in the other.



I replaced the head gasket on it and the bad compression readings remain. The cylinder walls looked good when I had it apart. I tried pouring some liquid wrench down in there to see if I could free up the piston ring if thats the problem but it didn't change anything.



Anybody have any other ideas as to what could be going on or how to solve my low compression issue? Just think its strange how fast it went from running to 40psi.... #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2018 Location Sw missouri Posts 79 Re: Low compression single cylinder HELP! Did you have it running on the hose or rynning it with no water? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location VA Posts 2 Re: Low compression single cylinder HELP! Hose was on. Had a switch valve on the end so flipped it on once she started and kicked it off as soon as it died.

