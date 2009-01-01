Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: A Minty Stock 1990 SJ... Whats next? #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 32 Posts 1,949 A Minty Stock 1990 SJ... Whats next? Well this is my first time posting in the Yamaha section... I feel a bit dirty doing it, but I have a few questions about my new, most exciting find Ive ever run across. Not really a barn find, but its a yard find. This 1990 SJ has been under a tarp since 2003, just picked it up last night and I'm looking for some insights. Right now it needs a good deep cleaning in some of the harder to reach areas, and probably a carb rebuild.



I'm going to do a compression test tonight, what numbers should be looking for? I'm currently airing out my garage, pulled the fuel tank and my lord the smell of that gas. Wow.



Looks like a stock impeller is on there now, I figure that will be the only thing I change on the ski, any recc's for a good all around stock ski with a 200# idiot riding it?



Other fun things I have found: The spark plugs are original, with the motor paint still on them. Has the original tool kit with extra spark plugs and all. Insane. I'm over the moon with it!



IMG_6313.jpgIMG_6322.jpgIMG_6321.jpgIMG_6319.jpg



IMG_6318.jpg





