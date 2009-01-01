Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fuel Tank Pressure? 99 GP800 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2014 Location BC Canada Age 49 Posts 204 Fuel Tank Pressure? 99 GP800 Finally got some hot weather this summer. I fired up my 99 GP800 yesterday for a run. About a ½ hour rip. Lots of wide open top end speed. Seemed to run really good. Got home and pulled the plugs for a look. Pic attached.



Mag side and PTO side marked. As well as compression test numbers. I’m not super-versed in plug reading. I’m comfortable seeing darker plugs. The PTO side plug is certainly cleaner. Any reason for concern here?



My understanding is the fuel tank is pressurized by return fuel from the fuel pump. If not holding pressure could contribute to a leaner mixture. Looking around at the tank check valve and gas cap seal, things visually look ok. Has anyone pressurized their tank and took a reading and leak down test? What PSI is recommended? I have a crankcase tester pump and gauge. Thinking I may rig it up.



I’m pre-mixing about 40:1. 6 hours run time so far on an engine rebuild. Thx for any advice. Attached Images FE847F61-3441-4A5E-9F8A-4D5076952D7C.jpeg (417.4 KB, 3 views)

