2005 ultra 150 stalling at idle
Hi all! I just bought my first pwc! (27 hrs. run time!)
The problem is it will not stay running at idle speed but will run perfectly at any speed above idle.
the pwc was in storage for 4 years but not winterized.
I replaced the fuel and external fuel filter and sprayed the carb throat with gumout. Also replaced the spark plugs.
I repulled the plugs and they were oil covered.
The oil feed valve cable is properly adjusted (per shop manual).
performed compression check and all 3 cyl. are within 5 psi. All plug wires are firing.
a shot of starting spray will sometimes restart it if throttle is kept above idle speed.
I'm thinking possible clogged idle jets? Can I add any kind of fuel system cleaner to fuel tank?
If I have to rebuild carbs, who sells a complete carb rebuild kit? (not just the gaskets)
Are there any other possible problems that would prevent it from idling?
Thanks for your help in advance!
