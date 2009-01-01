Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Snipping off the ends of ignition wire? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2002 Location CA Age 46 Posts 268 Snipping off the ends of ignition wire? Many advise to snip off 1/4" off the ends of the spark plug wires when experiencing misfires. Do you snip off just the outer insulation and leave some wire hanging out? Or do you snip it clean where the wire is flush with the insulation? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 6,149 Re: Snipping off the ends of ignition wire? Cut it off flush. The boot screws on and will go right up into the center where the wire is. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules