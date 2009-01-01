 Snipping off the ends of ignition wire?
  Today, 04:31 PM #1
    idt512
    Snipping off the ends of ignition wire?

    Many advise to snip off 1/4" off the ends of the spark plug wires when experiencing misfires. Do you snip off just the outer insulation and leave some wire hanging out? Or do you snip it clean where the wire is flush with the insulation?
  Today, 04:46 PM #2
    Myself
    Re: Snipping off the ends of ignition wire?

    Cut it off flush. The boot screws on and will go right up into the center where the wire is.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
