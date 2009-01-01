|
Snipping off the ends of ignition wire?
Many advise to snip off 1/4" off the ends of the spark plug wires when experiencing misfires. Do you snip off just the outer insulation and leave some wire hanging out? Or do you snip it clean where the wire is flush with the insulation?
Re: Snipping off the ends of ignition wire?
Cut it off flush. The boot screws on and will go right up into the center where the wire is.
