Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 x2 barn find #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2009 Location West, Ga. SHOSUMSAK Age 57 Posts 2,242 1993 x2 barn find Looks complete and has been sitting, a little rough on faded paint, dont really know what its worth...will be checking motor soon, did notice a pjs ride plate..bill of sale only. prolly should keep her together..........IMG_5554.JPGIMG_5548.JPG Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules