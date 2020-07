Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 787 pto o ring. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2008 Location Glen Allen, VA Age 38 Posts 91 787 pto o ring. Hey guys i had a question for anyone whos got a 787 motor from sbt. Yesterday i installed my motor from sbt and i was getting my old motor ready to send back as a core. I noticed on the pto end of the crankshaft there is a orange o ring. I didnt check the new motor from sbt to see if that o ring was there and there was no mention of it in the install instructions. Has anyone got a motor from sbt and that o ring has been on the new motor? I would hate to pull the pump and pto to check.

