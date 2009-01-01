Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650sx Rebuild Trouble #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location GA Posts 2 650sx Rebuild Trouble My Westcoast head that has been on for 20 years or so let loose and cracked right along the plug hole surface. No big deal, pull the head and replace until the season is over and then reevaluate a rebuild. Head is frozen solid on studs. Soaking, head, slide hammer, etc. so I decide to pull case to then hammer the head of from the inside. Case is frozen on. Finally get the case off using white vinegar. Fought it for 2 weeks with blaster and heat only to have the vinegar work in 5 minutes. Anyway, pics below. Piston is toast, cylinder needs boring, and the head is not going to come off of the cylinder. Since the crank seals are 32 years old I am just going to take it all the way down. When I pull the crank there is metal that is not rings. Supposedly a sealing ring that goes in the case where that now empty groove is? I see no part numbers here. Is this fixable or is the case trash? I have sourced parts and also looked at SBT on a reman but the core will kill me as I am short a head and now cylinder.



Re: 650sx Rebuild Trouble

The groove is where the ring on the crank sits. In the picture you can see the ring to the right of the labyrinth seal. No part # because it is a part of the crank assembly.



Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 12:27 PM . Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

Re: 650sx Rebuild Trouble

Yep, see it now. Thanks. So now I have no head, no cylinder, and no crank. Looks like the SBT reman is the best answer. I will just need to source some donor cores.

Thanks.



