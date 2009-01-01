 650sx Rebuild Trouble
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 11:19 AM #1
    bmosely
    bmosely is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    GA
    Posts
    2

    650sx Rebuild Trouble

    My Westcoast head that has been on for 20 years or so let loose and cracked right along the plug hole surface. No big deal, pull the head and replace until the season is over and then reevaluate a rebuild. Head is frozen solid on studs. Soaking, head, slide hammer, etc. so I decide to pull case to then hammer the head of from the inside. Case is frozen on. Finally get the case off using white vinegar. Fought it for 2 weeks with blaster and heat only to have the vinegar work in 5 minutes. Anyway, pics below. Piston is toast, cylinder needs boring, and the head is not going to come off of the cylinder. Since the crank seals are 32 years old I am just going to take it all the way down. When I pull the crank there is metal that is not rings. Supposedly a sealing ring that goes in the case where that now empty groove is? I see no part numbers here. Is this fixable or is the case trash? I have sourced parts and also looked at SBT on a reman but the core will kill me as I am short a head and now cylinder.

    D87C6AEC-9F08-40CE-9B6D-9EA477863AEC.jpeg
    1FE8351B-B0F0-4A95-92AA-F9C39B04F5CC.jpeg
    094B454C-F672-4F4D-B8CB-97C98D38D34B.jpeg
    6598E665-D645-43BB-BB8E-F3FFC5CBA3BC.jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:26 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    30,213

    Re: 650sx Rebuild Trouble

    The groove is where the ring on the crank sits. In the picture you can see the ring to the right of the labyrinth seal. No part # because it is a part of the crank assembly.

    Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 12:27 PM.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:40 PM #3
    bmosely
    bmosely is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    GA
    Posts
    2

    Re: 650sx Rebuild Trouble

    Yep, see it now. Thanks. So now I have no head, no cylinder, and no crank. Looks like the SBT reman is the best answer. I will just need to source some donor cores.

    Thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 