Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Pop off 95 spx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2010 Location South Carolina Posts 54 Pop off 95 spx Does anyone know the correct pop off for a 95 SPX? I rebuilt the carbs and used the 16 to 21 range that I saw in the manual. It just says this is for a twin carb but does not give a specific model. It ran perfect before but now it wants to bog down and shut off if you give it more than 20% or so throttle. I also saw on the seadoo source website that the range is 22 to 37 for a 95 SPX. I know I should have put the old springs back in like I did a few years ago. I ran great until I changed the springs. If I remember correctly, they were 27 and 28 with the original springs. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 6,148 Re: Pop off 95 spx I usually see 35-40 on those. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

