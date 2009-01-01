Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha 701/760 with kawasaki flat top pistonsstons #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2006 Location ITALY Age 55 Posts 194 Yamaha 701/760 with kawasaki flat top pistonsstons Hi,

I have the intention to build a Yami 700/760 engine and use Kawasaki 750 (small pin) pistons.

Is somebody here around that already has made such mod?

In particular I'm interested if somebody can give me in mm the compression height (distance from the center of the axle pin and the top lip of the piston) of the 750 Kawi piston.

I've heard around that thi distance is lower in kawi pistons than in Yami pistons so you have to lower the top of the Yami cylinder block of about 4mm.

I would be glad if somebody could give other useful infos for the project.

Tkanks a lot

