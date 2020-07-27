 js300 and js440 both suck . slow wont plane etc
    js300 and js440 both suck . slow wont plane etc

    just looking for advice or ideas really, got a 86 js300 and 80 js440

    js300 - replaced the motor with one of unknown anything, 120-130 psi compression, oil mix stuff bypassed. all stock parts no upgrades. starts right up runs fine.

    js440, got it as junk with melted wiring. repaired and replaced wiring from stator to and in ebox. repaired coil in stator . rebuilt carb. has skat trak 6.5 impeller, super trapp pipe. starts right up runs ok 120psi on both holes

    neither one will go over 10mph with my 175lbs on it. my 8yr old can ride the 300 for an hour no problem lol goes ok with him on it. maybe 20mph.

    the pumps / impellers are not perfect but i didnt think they would cause them to suck this bad lol could it be anything else? or is any minor damage to these a big deal because they are so underpowered ? both running 91 non oxy 40:1 mix

    also while attempting to retune the carb on the 440 at the lake yesterday , i replaced the o ring and screwed the "high" screw all the way in, it was about 1.25 turns out i set it to 1 turn out, it actually seemed like it wanted to plane, almost, then oddly it kinda lost some power, i think it took on water and some hit the pipe, cause steam to fill the engine compartment and choke out the engine. just a guess. there was some smoke or steam and burning smell then i limped it back to shore, seemed to have a gallon of water or so in it. also included a pic of the plugs after .

    also got a spare pump, not sure if i can use it in either of these skis, it looks different, has a plastic cone. anyone know more about this ?

    IMG_20200727_023454402.jpgIMG_20200728_145742410_HDR.jpgIMG_20200727_023428189.jpgIMG_20200728_145647238_HDR.jpgIMG_20200730_005631221.jpgIMG_20200727_023339984.jpg
    Re: js300 and js440 both suck . slow wont plane etc

    There is so much that could be wrong. You need to learn to go through each part of a ski and get it right. No way a 30+ year old ski thats been sitting ever gets by without a complete overhaul. The gap in that one pic between the impeller and pump is way beyond tolerance. Either of these skis should do 25-30 with an adult rider. I just rebuilt a 300sx for my daughter and it pulls me fine (210lbs, 64). It wouldnt be my daily ski but I still love riding 440s.
