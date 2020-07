Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Carb throttle bracket with Keihin Adaptor #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2019 Location Mesa, Az Posts 68 Carb throttle bracket with Keihin Adaptor So I bought a Blowsion Tornado filter and Keihin adaptor for my stock X2. Problem is I just realized that there is no way to mount the stock throttle bracket. If using the Blowsion Tornado and Keihin adaptor how are people mounting the throttle cable? Other option is just stick with the stock air filter setup? Thanks!



