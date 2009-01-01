|
99 SPX Engine Temperature Sensor
Hi Guys
What will the temperature sensor do when engine overheats on 99spx?
Ski i got has the temperature sensor unplugged, ski also has no buzzer.
Will it just simply shut off, or would the buzzer start beeping?
I don't understand why previous owner would disconnect it, wish he hadn't as the engine overheated last time i had the ski out.
Had to replace few hoses and rebuild the raves as they melted, but no compression loss and it still runs ... got lucky.
i want to re-wire it back in, just not sure if i also need a new buzzer.
-
Re: 99 SPX Engine Temperature Sensor
makes the buzzer go off, thats all on that model
-
Re: 99 SPX Engine Temperature Sensor
thank you
Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer
makes the buzzer go off, thats all on that model
i thought so as well.
Will have to get a buzzer and wire it again.
