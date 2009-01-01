Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 99 SPX Engine Temperature Sensor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location canada Posts 14 99 SPX Engine Temperature Sensor Hi Guys

What will the temperature sensor do when engine overheats on 99spx?



Ski i got has the temperature sensor unplugged, ski also has no buzzer.



Will it just simply shut off, or would the buzzer start beeping?



I don't understand why previous owner would disconnect it, wish he hadn't as the engine overheated last time i had the ski out.

Had to replace few hoses and rebuild the raves as they melted, but no compression loss and it still runs ... got lucky.



makes the buzzer go off, thats all on that model

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location canada Posts 14 Re: 99 SPX Engine Temperature Sensor Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer Originally Posted by makes the buzzer go off, thats all on that model

i thought so as well.

