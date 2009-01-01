 99 SPX Engine Temperature Sensor
  Today, 06:51 PM #1
    dj_adamix
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    canada
    Posts
    14

    99 SPX Engine Temperature Sensor

    Hi Guys
    What will the temperature sensor do when engine overheats on 99spx?

    Ski i got has the temperature sensor unplugged, ski also has no buzzer.

    Will it just simply shut off, or would the buzzer start beeping?

    I don't understand why previous owner would disconnect it, wish he hadn't as the engine overheated last time i had the ski out.
    Had to replace few hoses and rebuild the raves as they melted, but no compression loss and it still runs ... got lucky.

    i want to re-wire it back in, just not sure if i also need a new buzzer.
  Today, 08:46 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,349

    Re: 99 SPX Engine Temperature Sensor

    makes the buzzer go off, thats all on that model
  Today, 09:16 PM #3
    dj_adamix
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    canada
    Posts
    14

    Re: 99 SPX Engine Temperature Sensor

    Quote Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer View Post
    makes the buzzer go off, thats all on that model
    thank you
    i thought so as well.
    Will have to get a buzzer and wire it again.
