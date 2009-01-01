 Kawasaki X2 pump seal
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 06:47 PM #1
    Chesterswims7
    Chesterswims7 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Chesterswims7's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2020
    Location
    Seattle
    Age
    28
    Posts
    19

    Kawasaki X2 pump seal

    Are there any good tests to check the health of the stock 650 pump seal on the x2?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:57 PM #2
    noahonrocks
    noahonrocks is offline
    PWCToday Regular noahonrocks's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    22
    Posts
    107

    Re: Kawasaki X2 pump seal

    Take it apart and look at it. Then reseal it.

    Sent from my SM-N970U using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:57 PM #3
    Chesterswims7
    Chesterswims7 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Chesterswims7's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2020
    Location
    Seattle
    Age
    28
    Posts
    19

    Re: Kawasaki X2 pump seal

    Besides taking it apart?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:06 PM #4
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    30,210

    Re: Kawasaki X2 pump seal

    A thorough visual inspection is about as good as you can get. Gap completely filled with silicone, no gaps or faults, nice and smooth.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 