Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Kawasaki X2 pump seal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Seattle Age 28 Posts 19 Kawasaki X2 pump seal Are there any good tests to check the health of the stock 650 pump seal on the x2? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location Wisconsin Age 22 Posts 107 Re: Kawasaki X2 pump seal Take it apart and look at it. Then reseal it.



Sent from my SM-N970U using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Seattle Age 28 Posts 19 Re: Kawasaki X2 pump seal Besides taking it apart? #4 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 56 Posts 30,210 Re: Kawasaki X2 pump seal A thorough visual inspection is about as good as you can get. Gap completely filled with silicone, no gaps or faults, nice and smooth.

