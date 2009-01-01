|
Kawasaki X2 pump seal
Are there any good tests to check the health of the stock 650 pump seal on the x2?
Re: Kawasaki X2 pump seal
Take it apart and look at it. Then reseal it.
Re: Kawasaki X2 pump seal
Re: Kawasaki X2 pump seal
A thorough visual inspection is about as good as you can get. Gap completely filled with silicone, no gaps or faults, nice and smooth.
