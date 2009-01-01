Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Fuel tank warranty work #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location Southern Indiana Age 52 Posts 135 Fuel tank warranty work is it too late to get the fuel tanks on my F12's replaced under warranty? I inquired years ago with the closest dealer but put it off due to the parts not being available. #2 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2005 Location CENTRAL FL Age 52 Posts 638 Re: Fuel tank warranty work Recall’s never expire but finding a dealer might be the hard part.

