PWCToday Regular
Fuel tank warranty work
is it too late to get the fuel tanks on my F12's replaced under warranty? I inquired years ago with the closest dealer but put it off due to the parts not being available.
I dream skis
Re: Fuel tank warranty work
Recall’s never expire but finding a dealer might be the hard part.
PWCToday Regular
Re: Fuel tank warranty work
Yep. the dealer I contacted today said they no longer will do it because their techs aren't trained for watercraft any longer
