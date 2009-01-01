 Fuel tank warranty work
  Today, 05:58 PM #1
    TimL
    Fuel tank warranty work

    is it too late to get the fuel tanks on my F12's replaced under warranty? I inquired years ago with the closest dealer but put it off due to the parts not being available.
  Today, 08:01 PM #2
    matt888
    Re: Fuel tank warranty work

    Recall’s never expire but finding a dealer might be the hard part.

  Today, 08:56 PM #3
    TimL
    Re: Fuel tank warranty work

    Yep. the dealer I contacted today said they no longer will do it because their techs aren't trained for watercraft any longer
